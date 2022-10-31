Cam Johnson's Three-Point Percentage Dipped Since Working With Lethal Shooter

Cam Johnson and other NBA Players recently worked out with NBA trainer Lethal Shooter, and their three-point percentage has dropped.

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson worked with basketball shooting trainer Lethal Shooter six months ago.

Thus far, he is shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from behind the arc. Through five games, he is averaging 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Last season for the Suns, Johnson shot 42.5 percent from three, and Johnson is shooting 38.9 for his career behind the arc.

Like Johnson, other players around the league have seen a dip in their shooting after working with Shooter.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis worked with Lethal Shooter all summer and is currently shooting a whopping 18.2 percent from three through four games, according to Basketball Reference.com.

Davis is shooting 52.7percent from the floor overall, but that is primarily layups, dunks, and put-backs in the paint for the Lakers forward. During the 2021-22 season, Davis also worked with Shooter and finished the year shooting 18.6 percent from behind the arc. Davis has been a 30 percent shooter from behind the arc for his career.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis also elected to workout work out with Shooter this past offseason and is shooting zero percent from three thus far. Sabonis, last season for the Kings, shot 23.5 percent from behind the arc and is shooting 31.5 percent for his career.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen also worked with the NBA trainer. He is currently 32.1 percent from downtown, which is .88 (40.9 percent) below his percentages last season and .7 percent less than his career average behind the arc.

Below is a photo of all the players that Lethal Shooter has worked with.

Speaking of Cam Johnson and the Suns, they are now 5-1 after defeating the Houston Rockets last night.

