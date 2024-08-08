Suns' G League Team Holding Open Tryouts
Think you have what it takes to play for an NBA G League team? The Phoenix Suns are giving people the opportunity to prove just that.
The Valley Suns - Phoenix's G League affiliate - are holding open tryouts in early September.
More information from their press release below:
"Do you have what it takes to play in the NBA G League? Now’s your chance to find out. The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, will hold local tryouts for a chance to compete for an invitation to the team’s preseason training camp in October. The one-day tryouts will be held on Saturday, September 7 at Arizona State University’s Sun Devil Fitness Complex Tempe from 9-12:30 pm.
"Registration for the tryouts is open now through 5 p.m. on Friday, September 6. Pre-registration is encouraged, as walk-ups will not be guaranteed a spot. There is a non-refundable $300 participation fee. Tryouts will take place in the Maroon and Gold gyms, located at Sun Devil Fitness Complex Tempe (400 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ 85281) and check-in will begin at 8 a.m.
Those wishing to tryout can sign-up at thevalleysuns.com/tryouts, while additional questions can be sent to the Valley Suns at tryouts@thevalleysuns.com.
Phoenix will operate the Valley Suns for the first time during the 2024-25 season, where the team will play at ASU's Mullett arena.
Previously, names such as Theo Maledon, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jahlil Okafor and Denzel Valentine were announced to their roster.