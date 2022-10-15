Suns Guard Chris Paul Instrumental in Finding Blake Griffin's Body Double

During his days with Lob City, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul was instrumental in former professional basketball player Adam Zahn's career.

In a recent interview, Zahn shared how he became Blake Griffin's body double and revealed former Suns forward Taylor Griffin also fills in as his brother's body double when he has the time.

"I was doing some basketball stuff. I was a basketball player, and coming home in between off-season, I would always get in some auditions. I got to know some casting directors, and I was working a Chris Paul spot during the ‘Lob City’ era, and the Casting Director was talking to Chris Paul, and I overheard it," said Zahn.

"He’s like, dude, you think because they were having a hard time finding a body double, the guy has a unique look? You think he could be Blake Griffin’s body double, and Chris Paul gave his stamp of approval. And a couple of weeks later, they reached out and asked if I was able to come and work a spot, and then on, I probably worked between Jordan and Kia, ten good spots for Blake.

"It’s funny because his brother Taylor Griffin, whom I know, is an awesome guy; they are funny dudes. They both have a unique sense of humor, which is fun to be around," said Zahn.

"But Taylor would do some of the body double stuff when he was available, but obviously, it’s a long set, long day, as body doubles, you are hanging out on set while they are working on lights, getting angles, and getting the sound right, and then Blake would come in. "

Zahn added, "So, when Taylor came in, we got to tag team it, and I got to know him as well. My niche as a basketball was my jumping ability. I can hand my hat on throughout my career. Blake is a heck of a jumper, he will still surprise people, but that used to be his thing. So, in some of those Jordan commercials, you must look closely, but some of those are me dunking."

Griffin was drafted with the 48th overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft. Griffin played for the Suns from the 2009-10. Before sending time in the now G-League and overseas.

