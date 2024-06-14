Suns' Kevin Durant Ranked Top NBA Trade Target
PHOENIX -- With so much uncertainty facing this offseason, the Phoenix Suns will again be subject to numerous trade rumors and speculation until the 2024-25 season begins.
Owner Mat Ishbia has been fairly open to any avenue for team improvement no matter the cost or name, and should the Suns believe they need a star player to depart the Valley, many believe it could be Kevin Durant
Durant has two years left on his deal in Phoenix and hasn't been shy about pushing towards a fresh start if desired.
Bleacher Report recently ranked Durant as the No. 1 trade target for teams this summer:
"The way Suns general manager James Jones sees it, there is 'no scenario' in which Durant gets moved this offseason. Or either of his co-stars, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, for that matter," wrote Zach Buckley.
"Forgive us for remaining skeptical that Phoenix is fully committed to seeing this through. Its asset collection is essentially empty, and its present featured nothing better than a 33-loss regular season and zero playoff wins. The Suns could have real questions about this core's ability to contend already, and they might have to pivot toward finding Booker more help that better fits his timeline."
B/R then configured a mock trade that sent Durant to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Jaylin Williams, the No. 12 pick, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick (via DAL) and a 2029 first-round pick.
It's a move that makes sense for both sides according to Buckley.
"Dort, Giddey and Williams could all step into rotation roles for the Suns next season and each would fill a need: Dort with his perimeter defense, Giddey with his distributing and Williams with his shooting, lateral quickness and athleticism at the center spot. Then, Phoenix also nets three future unprotected firsts, which could immediately be re-introduced to the trade market for more immediate assistance," he said.
"Oklahoma City, meanwhile, reunites with Durant and banks on his ability to fill the second-scorer's void alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This supporting cast would still be loaded around him—virtually the entire roaster offers upward mobility—and there would even be enough draft picks left over to either pursue additional upgrades on the trade market or keep the pipeline open to young, cost-controlled talent."
Despite Durant's age, it's clear there's still plenty of buzz surrounding his name.