Suns Legend Charles Barkley to Retire From Broadcasting
Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley has announced that he will retire from his broadcasting career after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.
“There’s been a lot of noise around our network the last few months. I just want to say, I talked to all the other networks, but I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television,” Barkley said (h/t Deadline).
“I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me, my heart is full with joy and gratitude, but I’m going to pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT … I’m not going to another network, but I’m going to pass the baton to Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith], but next year, I’m just going to retire after 25 years.”
This follows the report that Turner Sports was set to lose the NBA broadcasting rights to NBC/Universal following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, although no official announcement has been made.
Barkley, 61, has spent the last 25 seasons broadcasting following a Hall of Fame NBA career, most significant of which was his years with the Suns.
Barkley lead the Suns to arguably the best season in franchise history in 1992-93, a season in which he won the NBA's MVP award and pushed the dynastic Chicago Bulls to six games in the NBA Finals.
The Suns spent the subsequent seasons in contention, but were never able to get over the hump in an uber-competitive Western Conference that featured great opponents, such as the Houston Rockets, who won back to back NBA titles in 1994/95.
Barkley averaged 23.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 280 games for the Suns, before demanding a trade and eventually being moved to the Houston Rockets in 1996.
Barkley and the franchise eventually patched things up - and he was present for the official unveiling of the updated Ring of Honor unveiling last October.
Could Barkley end up joining the front office of the Suns in some capacity?
It could be a distinct possibility, as Barkley owns a home in Scottsdale and seems to remain on good terms with the front office and governor Mat Ishbia, but time will tell if that could become a reality.
If not, best of luck to Chuck in retirement following next year!