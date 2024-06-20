Suns Player Undecided on Future; Could Return to Rockets
PHOENIX -- There's numerous players with options to remain with the Phoenix Suns this coming summer, though we did get an update on guard Eric Gordon.
Gordon signed with Phoenix last offseason on a two-year deal with a player-option for the 2024-25 season.
There was hope he would emerge into a strong sixth man in the Valley, though he was largely inconsistent with shooting and even made headlines earlier in the year when he made it publicly known he wasn't happy with his role.
Marching into this summer, Gordon's future with the organization was still considered to be up in the air.
That's still the case, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko.
"Free agent Eric Gordon is '50-50' on a return to Phoenix, according to a source close to the veteran guard, but is also interested in a Rockets reunion."- Kelly Iko
Gordon averaged 11 points per game last season and did average 41% shooting from deep in the postseason, where Phoenix was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
It's unclear how the firing of Frank Vogel and hire of Mike Budenholzer may impact Gordon's ultimate decision.
Gordon's interest in the Rockets shouldn't be surprising considering he spent a total of seven years with the organization previously.
Gordon is one of four players to have a player-option this summer in Phoenix, being joined by Josh Okogie, Damion Lee and Drew Eubanks.
Gordon has the most expensive option at $3.4 million.