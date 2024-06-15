Suns Rival Could Lose Star
The Phoenix Suns could be seeing less of a star player in the division during the 2024-25 season.
Los Angeles Clippers and star F Paul George are reportedly "not on the same page" in contract negotiations, at least according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.
This follows months of corroborating reports that George was seeking the full four-year max contract from the Clippers and that Los Angeles has been hesitant to hand over a deal of that magnitude.
George, 34, was an All-Star in 2024 but sputtered down the stretch in what was a disappointing first round exit to the Dallas Mavericks.
The Clippers and governor Steve Ballmer are still committed to winning, especially due to the Clippers moving into a new arena this fall, but it certainly could be without George.
The Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to the veteran all-NBA wing - and it appears as if there is traction towards a deal getting done.
What does this mean for the Suns?
It simply means, as said previously, that the Clippers will still presumably attempt to compete.
It would just give the Suns an overall cleaner path to winning the division, as the Golden State Warriors, Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers all face uncertain presents/futures along with the Sacramento Kings being in flux.
The Suns have their work cut out for them too, as they are looking for ways to improve the roster construction around a trio of star players and a head coach with championship pedigree.
The legal tampering period of free agency is set to begin the afternoon of June 30.