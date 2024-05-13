Suns Urged to Trade Bradley Beal
PHOENIX -- Trade talk is only seemingly growing with the Phoenix Suns following their quick exit from the NBA postseason.
The Suns have made change imminent following the dismissal of head coach Frank Vogel, which was soon followed by the hiring of Mike Budenholzer.
Now, attention is focused on the roster, and there's trade chatter on all three superstars in Phoenix.
Of course - it remains to be seen if anything actually will take place over the course of the summer despite numerous analysts and anonymous executives suggesting a splash move be made.
According to Bleacher Report, however, Bradley Beal needs to leave.
In their "five stars on the wrong team" article, Beal found himself on the list.
"After making a blockbuster trade for Bradley Beal last summer, the Phoenix Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs. The deal should have never happened in the first place," wrote Greg Swartz.
"Beal averaged 18.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game this season on a modest 22.7 percent usage rate while shooting a career-high 51.3 percent overall and 43.0 percent from three. His contract (three years, $160.1 million) is rough, but it would look better if he wasn't deferring to two other alpha scorers on a regular basis.
"The Suns were only moderately better with Beal playing alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant (plus-7.5) than they were with Booker and Durant on the floor without him (plus-5.4). Not having a true point guard on the roster didn't help Phoenix, either.
"Beal would thrive in a new situation where he gets more shot opportunities and can play alongside a pass-first floor general."
Best new fits for Beal were the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.
Beal currently owns a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he has rights to refuse a deal if he doesn't desire to leave.
Beal is the No. 6 highest-paid player in the league next year with a $50.2 million cap hit.