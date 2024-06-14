Report: Former Suns PG Arrested
PHOENIX -- TMZ is reporting former Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne was arrested in Scottsdale on Friday morning.
"According to the Scottsdale Police Department, authorities were called out to investigate a disturbance in Scottsdale at around 2:44 AM -- and came into contact with Payne and another individual," read the report.
"It's unclear exactly what happened next -- cops did not give any further specific details -- although the SPD says Payne was arrested on the scene and booked on one charge of refusal to provide a truthful name and one count of false report to law enforcement.
"We're told the 29-year-old NBA player was released from custody a short time later."
Payne will be an unrestricted free agent this summer after recently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Payne was a big part of the coveted Suns teams that made noise in the NBA's COVID bubble before a run to the 2021 NBA Finals ignited the Valley. He operated as a backup point guard behind Chris Paul and was often viewed as a sparkplug on the court when Phoenix needed it thanks to his ability to push the pace on offense.
Payne was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs last summer before eventually being waived in September. Payne then signed with the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent before being dealt near the NBA trade deadline to the 76ers.
Payne carried a cap charge of just over $2 million last year and averaged 9.3 points per night during the 2023-24 season.