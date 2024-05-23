Two Suns Stars Make All-NBA Teams
PHOENIX -- The NBA has announced the lists for All-NBA first, second and third teams:
1st Team: Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum
2nd Team: Jalen Brunson, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard
3rd Team: Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis
This is Durant's 11th All-NBA nod, and the fifth time he's landed on the second team. He has six first team accolades in previous years. Durant also secured one vote for all-defensive team voting.
This is Booker's second All-NBA nod, gaining first team honors in 2022.
The Suns won 49 games in 2023-24 but were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of action.
New coach Mike Budenholzer - who is taking over for the freshly fired Frank Vogel - is excited to get to work with his new star players.
"We have some great players in Devin and Kevin and Brad. They’re big time, so I think they know that I’m gonna have high expectations of them," Budenholzer said at his introductory press conference.
"I’m gonna coach them, I’m gonna hold them accountable. But that’s what I’m gonna do with everybody, and so it’s not any different. That’s kind of been my roadmap for coaching, whether it’s the best players or the entire roster.”