Inside The Suns

Two Suns Stars Make All-NBA Teams

Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker made the All-NBA teams.

Donnie Druin

Apr 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shakes hands with forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shakes hands with forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The NBA has announced the lists for All-NBA first, second and third teams:

1st Team: Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum

2nd Team: Jalen Brunson, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard

3rd Team: Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis

This is Durant's 11th All-NBA nod, and the fifth time he's landed on the second team. He has six first team accolades in previous years. Durant also secured one vote for all-defensive team voting.

This is Booker's second All-NBA nod, gaining first team honors in 2022.

The Suns won 49 games in 2023-24 but were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of action.

New coach Mike Budenholzer - who is taking over for the freshly fired Frank Vogel - is excited to get to work with his new star players.

"We have some great players in Devin and Kevin and Brad. They’re big time, so I think they know that I’m gonna have high expectations of them," Budenholzer said at his introductory press conference.

"I’m gonna coach them, I’m gonna hold them accountable. But that’s what I’m gonna do with everybody, and so it’s not any different. That’s kind of been my roadmap for coaching, whether it’s the best players or the entire roster.”

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!