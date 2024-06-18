Where Suns Fall in Early NBA Power Rankings
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns certainly have holes to fill ahead of the 2024-25 season, though they're confident they can still retain their standing as one of the more talented teams in the league.
That's possible thanks to the presence of stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal with Grayson Allen emerging as a strong fourth option behind them. After supplementing Mike Budenholzer for Frank Vogel, the Suns hope brighter days are ahead.
Yet lofy expectations still exist in the desert, and Bleacher Report highlights that very point in their recent NBA power rankings for next season, placing Phoenix at No. 10:
"Given the amount of draft capital and talent that the Phoenix Suns expended to get to this point, finishing next season as the NBA's 10th-best team would be a significant failure," wrote Andy Bailey.
"But Phoenix will have a West-heavy schedule. Soon-to-be-36-year-old Kevin Durant and soon-to-be-31-year-old Bradley Beal aren't likely to get any more durable, and the Suns don't have many assets left to improve their roster with.
"The shrewdest move might be trying to trade KD. However, new owner Mat Ishbia may not be willing to endure that much egg on his face after he pushed for the asset-draining megadeal that brought Durant to Phoenix in the first place.
"Instead, the Suns will just have to hope Durant and Beal can stay mostly healthy and Devin Booker can have an MVP-caliber season to return to title contention."
When it comes to Budenholzer, he says he's embracing the massive expectations that await in Phoenix.
“I’m excited about working with this roster and these players,” Budenholzer said at his introductory press conference. “We have great players. And with great players come great expectations. I think we embrace that.”
We'll see what unfolds in the NBA Draft beginning on June 26 with free agency quickly following.