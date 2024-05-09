Why Suns Are Taking Time With Frank Vogel Decision
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and particularly governor Mat Ishbia have a huge decision to make in the coming days.
The announcement of the status surrounding Suns coach Frank Vogel was expected early this week - so the continued silence is quite conspicuous.
What could be reasons for the holdup?
We will explore below:
Ty Lue Uncertainty
Reports last week coupled with the L.A. Clippers' coach reaffirming his commitment to the franchise quelled concerns that Lue could be looking to get a fresh start - perhaps in Phoenix.
The continued silence on both fronts could be indicative of all sides doing due diligence of evaluating this coaching carousel, or perhaps Lue striking a different tune behind the scenes.
What happens to Vogel could ultimately have to do with the concrete information pertaining to the availability of Lue.
Vogel Getting Chance to Rebuild Staff
The presumption has been that Vogel will need to rebuild his coaching staff if he is to return for a second season on the sidelines - and understandably so.
Vogel could potentially remedy many locker room issues with a home-run associate head coach hire - which could range from Mike D'Antoni to J.J. Redick.
The truth is Vogel simply has to build a staff that's more connected and more innovative if he is to return.
Suns Realize Conundrum is Here
This would be the worst position Phoenix could find themselves in.
Vogel not selling a vision for the future coupled with Ishbia and co. realizing that the coaching market isn't going to be as robust as anticipated would truly leave the Suns in a proverbial "no man's land."
To be clear - Vogel is a very good NBA coach and it could still work in Phoenix.
But it will require some soul-searching, a fresh approach, and some image rehabbing in the locker room.
Vogel's ultimate fate should be known for certain in the coming days.