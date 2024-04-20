NBA Scout Rips Suns' Bradley Beal
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to begin their postseason journey today as the Minnesota Timberwolves play host in the first round of playoff action, and guard Bradley Beal hopes to be a factor in what looks to be a tough series between the two teams out West.
One NBA scout doesn't believe that will be the case.
The Athletic previewed each playoff series with anonymous NBA general managers, scouts and executives giving their opinion for every mat
"Phoenix has had Minnesota’s number, so that’s a factor. And you cannot count out a team with three guys that are going to be in the Hall of Fame: (Bradley) Beal, (Kevin) Durant and (Devin) Booker. … But Beal has been a shadow of what he had been," said one scout.
"Maybe he was overrated to begin with, but he has not been the same player. The Suns’ bench is suspect. Adding Royce O’Neale was a good addition. That’s going to be a tough series. I’ll go with Minnesota in seven. I’m not real confident of that. I could see it going either way. Minnesota’s got a lot to prove, but they’re a great defensive team, the best in the league."
Numbers wise, Beal's 18.2 points per game is the lowest he's seen in eight seasons, though such is life when you're a third option behind Booker/Durant while Allen emerges as the league's best three-point shooter.
Beal himself has seen his best season beyond the three-point line, shooting a career-high 43% from downtown - his 51.3% field goal percentage is also a career high.
Right below the scout's assessment was an anonymous coach, who had this to say on Beal:
"Beal will be the key for Phoenix in this series. With his defensive disposition, if he’s in the right place, I think he has a chance to have an impact; he’ll be one of the guys that (Anthony) Edwards will see. Beal’s ability on both ends of the floor and the way he puts some pressure on you offensively will be a huge key."
For as well as he's shot the ball, Beal's been praised by teammates and coaches for driving to the rim more often than his co-stars in the desert.
With limited playoff experience and overall time on the court with his teammates compared to other favorites to win the conference, it'll be interesting to see how Beal's play develops this postseason.