Draymond Green Says Suns Must Do This vs T-Wolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns currently find themselves down 1-0 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it's up to coach Frank Vogel to find a different approach that will see the Suns avoid an 0-2 deficit against the Wolves before heading back to the Valley for Games 3/4 over the weekend.
Draymond Green has an idea: put Kevin Durant on Anthony Edwards.
"What the Phoenix Suns are going to have to do is they're gonna have to play KD on Anthony Edwards, the entire series. That has to be his matchup. And what Phoenix has to do is they have to rely on Devin Booker. Bradley Beal. Grayson Allen - you're gonna have to hit some shots. And they're gonna have to rely on those guys to carry the load offensively," Green said on his podcast.
"Because to ask Kevin to go try to lock up Anthony Edwards and then go carry the load on offense of NBA year 18 - it ain't happening every night."
For most of the regular season, Durant has been heralded as one of the better defenders on Phoenix's roster by Vogel, and it might be time to put that to the test.
“He has a high care-factor,” Vogel said of Durant earlier this season.
“That’s the number one thing. When we’re not defending at a high enough level, he’s our most vocal guy. And he challenges others. I think our guys, as a whole, have done a good job lately challenging each other. The captains challenging each other, coaches challenging our (players), and our guys challenging what we’re doing as coaches. In a healthy way – it’s really going in a positive direction with our communication.”
Durant is a possibility to land on the All-NBA defensive team for his efforts this season, though his removal from Karl-Anthony Towns on the defensive end could lead to more openings for KAT down low, a place where Minnesota already thrives.
Game 2 begins at 4:30 PM Arizona time on Tuesday - we'll see if Vogel makes any adjustments to slow Edwards down.