Report: Suns. Frank Vogel Decision Coming 'Soon'
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are expected to make a decision on head coach Frank Vogel "soon" according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
How "soon" news will come remains to be seen. There's been reports and whispers of the Suns wanting to make a decision by this week, though no concrete timeline for that has been established.
Vogel was hired last offseason by Phoenix following the dismissal of Monty Williams. Vogel led the Suns to 49 wins in his first season at the helm but saw his squad ultimately swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of NBA playoff action, falling far short of expectations.
With Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker only getting older, pressure is on the organization to maximize their current championship window.
Vogel's defensive prowess at previous stops such as the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers (where he won the NBA Finals) was thought to have meshed well with Phoenix's firepower, though injuries and inconsistency haunted the Suns throughout the 2023-24 season.
Now, a massive decision is looming for owner Mat Ishbia - who allegedly gave his full support to Vogel before the team bowed out of postseason action.
Suns general manager James Jones - meeting with reporters last week - offered this on Vogel:
“I thought Frank did a great job, given the circumstances," Jones said.
"We assembled a really talented team, primarily three scorers and whenever you're trying to get guys to adjust and adapt their games, there's a transition time. It's sometimes a struggle, but I thought he did a great job this year."
Time will tell if those words carry weight.