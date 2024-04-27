Suns Coach Frank Vogel: 'We Have to Figure it Out'
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel wasn't happy at all with his team's performance in Game 3, and the team stares elimination right in the face.
“We got outplayed. That’s on all of us; win as a team lose as a team. We got killed on the boards. This is a bigger, stronger team than we are and we got to compete and win the 50-50 battle. I thought our guys gave the effort, but it wasn’t enough," said Vogel after the game.
Game 4 - perhaps the final of the series - will be on Sunday back in Phoenix.
The Wolves have managed to hurt Phoenix all series with various pieces, and Vogel says nothing seems to be working.
“We changed our coverage on Mike Conley because he really hurt us last game. We keep trying to mix coverages on Anthony (Edwards) and with KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) and we were mixing in some zones, so we are trying to mix pitches and keep them off guard some, but it wasn’t good enough," he said.
The Suns again found trouble in the third quarter after hanging around with Minnesota.
“Part of it was, they were making shots, and we weren’t and that slows your momentum down. Like I said, their guys are causing matchup problems that we are not getting out of, well enough defensively, and then we are taking the ball out of the net too many times," said Vogel.
"Second game in a row where their role players really hurt us in terms of, (Nickeil) Alexander-Walker tonight, (Jaden) McDaniels last game, (Mike) Conley has been a problem and he’s not one of their primary guys in terms of Anthony (Edwards) and KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns), has come in and hurt us each of the games, but in particular the last two games. Rudy’s size has been a problem for us, and we have to figure it out.”