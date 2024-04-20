Preview: Suns Face Timberwolves in Game 1
The Phoenix Suns are officially set to open up their opening-round playoff matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves this afternoon.
The Suns begin this playoff run on a high note, having won 7 of the final 10 games of the season in what was considered a gauntlet - and enter the playoffs as one of the most dangerous looming threats of the 16 remaining squads.
A brief matchup outline, key matchup, and game prediction will follow below.
Key Matchup Information
Spread: Minnesota -1.5
ESPN BPI Prediction: Minnesota has a 64.9% chance to win
Injuries: Phoenix- Damion Lee: Out (knee surgery), Minnesota- Jaylen Clark (inactive)
Key Matchup: Anthony Edwards vs Suns Defense
Edwards has had an extremely difficult time against Phoenix in three games, posting averages of 14.3 PPG and 6 RPG on concerning shooting splits of 31/27.3%.
Much of this can be attributed to a mix of Frank Vogel's timely use of random blitzes and variety of coverages that have been thrown Edwards' way.
Phoenix doesn't necessarily have a player that can hang with Edwards individually, but a connected defense is a strong defense - and Wolves coach Chris Finch may need to take advantage of Karl-Anthony Towns in the low post to open up driving lanes for Edwards in more natural ways than the previous three matchups.
This game very well could come down to whether Edwards can get into a rhythm early on - if he does, Minnesota could be looking at taking a 1-0 lead going into Tuesday's game two.
Game Prediction: Suns Win
The Suns re-take home-court advantage in Game 1 - as the matchup quirks that had benefitted them in the regular season battles show up in long enough spurts to withstand the Wolves' physicality.
Phoenix will go into Game 2 with an opportunity to take a commanding lead heading back to Phoenix.
Suns-Wolves is set to tip off at approximately 12:30 PM Arizona time.