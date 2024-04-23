Expert Prop Bets for Suns vs Timberwolves Game 2
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hope to even their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves as Game 2 approaches, though it won't be easy.
The Wolves cruised to a smooth Game 1 victory over Phoenix after playing stout defense and displaying incredible shot-making over the course of 48 minutes.
When it comes to prop bets for Game 2, here's three of the best across the web:
Naz Reid OVER 4.5 Rebounds
Phil Wood, BettingPros: "Reid had just two rebounds in 19 minutes in Game 1 against the Suns. He averaged 24.1 minutes per game during the regular season, but he will likely continue to see his minutes slightly reduced during the postseason as rotations change.
"That said, Reid had faced the Suns three times during the regular season and never pulled down fewer than four rebounds. In early April, he had 11 rebounds in a game against them. The Timberwolves hold their opponents to the lowest shooting percentage in the league. That will help Reid even if he plays under 20 minutes again."
Devin Booker UNDER 2.5 Three's Made
Rohit Ponnaiya, Covers.com: "Even during the regular season when he was filling up the hoop, Booker was streaky from beyond the arc. The Suns guard knocked down fewer than 2.5 three-pointers made in 21 of his final 28 games during the regular season and had a mediocre 33.1 3PT% over that span.
"The T-Wolves might be best known for the shot-blocking prowess of Rudy Gobert at the rim but they also do an excellent job of defending the arc. They finished the regular season, sixth in the NBA in opponent three-point percentage (35.4%) and third in threes allowed per game (11.4). Fade the Devin Booker odds on his threes today."
Kevin Durant OVER 6.5 Rebounds
Michael Fiddle, Action Network: With a lineup featuring Royce O'Neale, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Eric Gordon and Kevin Durant, the Suns will try to pull one of Rudy Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns off the floor and the other away from the basket.
In Game 1, this adjustment didn't work well for the Suns, who went away from it after four minutes. However, it was a key to their regular-season success against the Wolves. I don't think it'll be removed from the game plan.
KD grabbed seven rebounds in Game 1 and should have even more opportunities in Game 2.