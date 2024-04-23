Preview: Suns Look to Even Series vs Wolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to compete in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs this afternoon against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota notably won the opening game in a commanding 120-95 fashion on Saturday afternoon - the Suns are looking to re-take home court heading back to Phoenix regardless of the ultimate result of the opening game.
A brief matchup outline, key matchup, and game prediction will follow.
Key Matchup Information
Spread: Minnesota -3.5
ESPN BPI: Minnesota has a 64.5% chance to win
Injuries: Phoenix - Grayson Allen (ankle) questionable; Minnesota - Kyle Anderson (hip) questionable; Damion Lee remains out.
Key Matchup: Devin Booker vs Wolves Defense
Booker had a well-documented rough start to the postseason, mustering up only 18 points on 18 shots.
Much of that had to do with the various coverages that were thrown at him - particularly blitzes from Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Minnesota seemed content to allow Kevin Durant to get to his spots at the advantage of being more readily able to defend the other two stars with tenacity.
Booker must get things going early and often - Suns fans know what happens when number 1 gets into a rhythm early on.
Game Prediction: Wolves Win
The Suns ultimately fall behind by a 2-0 margin heading back to Phoenix.
This game will, in all likelihood, be a more competitive one than the preceding contest, but Minnesota could very well be in position to get key stops in front of a thunderous home crowd.
The Suns and Wolves are set to tip off shortly after 4:30 PM Arizona time this afternoon. The game will be broadcast dually on TNT and AZ Family.