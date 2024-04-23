Suns Reveal Game 2 Starters vs T-Wolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hope to snag a crucial Game 2 win at Target Center when the Minnesota Timberwolves play host here shortly.
Here's Frank Vogel's starting lineup:
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Grayson Allen
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
Many had hoped Vogel would have thrown a curveball into the starting lineup, though it appears he'll take his chances with the same lineup that lost Game 1 in 120-95 fashion over the weekend.
"Very confident," said Vogel on his team bouncing back from the loss, which was Minnesota's second-largest margin of victory in their postseason history.
Grayson Allen was initially considered questionable with an ankle sprain before being ruled active. Vogel said he will start and will not be on a minutes restriction. Royce O'Neale was a potential candidate to start in his place.
The Suns hope to slow down Anthony Edwards in Game 2 after a break-out performance that featured 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Minnesota victory. As a team, the T-Wolves shot a strong 50% from the field while out-rebounding the Suns 52-28 on the glass.
Kevin Durant led all Suns scorers with 31 points while Devin Booker (5-16 shooting) struggled to get going.
Suns vs Timberwolves will tip just past 4:30 PM Arizona time and can be found on TNT. Teams who emerge 2-0 to start a series go on to advance 92.7% of the time, according to historical data from Land of Basketball.