Suns' Grayson Allen Updates Injury Status vs T-Wolves
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns shooter Grayson Allen is unofficially labeling himself as questionable ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The official injury reports for both teams will be released later today.
"Feels good, better than I thought," he told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin after practice. "I thought it was going to hurt a lot - feels pretty good.
"Whenever you are jumping and landing, it's usually more of a violent roll, so it's more painful to do it that way than flat on the ground. If you land on somebody's foot there's no prevention."
Allen said he didn't fully participate in practice but hoped some more time to rest would ultimately help him play on Friday.
Full clip:
Allen initially sprained his ankle in Game 1 before making a return to play on Tuesday, where Allen saw 17 minutes of action before re-injuring his right ankle.
If Allen can't go on Friday, Royce O'Neale is a candidate to take his spot in the starting lineup. Many believe O'Neale's defensive versatility (along with his ability to hit three's, though not at the level of Allen) makes him a better fit in the lineup anyways.
Allen's gone just 1-5 shooting in his short time on the court this postseason. Phoenix has largely been dominated in their 2-0 series deficit and desperately need a Game 3 win on Friday to pull some momentum back into their favor.