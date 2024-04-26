Suns, Timberwolves Release Game 3 Injury Report
Who: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns
When: Friday, April 26 at 7:30 PM PST
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
Spread: Suns -4.5 (SI Sportsbook)
The Phoenix Suns currently find themselves down 2-0 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first-round playoff series, and Frank Vogel's squad looks to desperately turn the tide.
PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT
Grayson Allen (Right Ankle Sprain) is Questionable
Damion Lee (Right Meniscus Surgery) is Out
The Suns could be without Grayson Allen tonight after he re-sprained his ankle in Game 2.
Allen offered this to say at shootaround on Thursday:
"Feels good, better than I thought," he told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin after practice. "I thought it was going to hurt a lot - feels pretty good.
"Whenever you are jumping and landing, it's usually more of a violent roll, so it's more painful to do it that way than flat on the ground. If you land on somebody's foot there's no prevention."
TIMBERWOLVES INJURY REPORT
Kyle Anderson (Right Hip Pointer) is Questionable
Anderson has been dealing with a hip issue through the series and though he was active for Game 2, he did not play.
TONIGHT’S REFEREES
Tony Brothers (#25)
Kevin Scott (#24)
JB DeRosa (#22)
Alternate: Scott Twardoski (#52)