Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant React to Viral Suns vs Timberwolves Moment
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 on Saturday, and through all the memorable moments people will discuss before Game 2 begins on Tuesday, a quick exchange between Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant is sure to stick around the internet after going viral right after it happened.
Edwards - who scored 33 points to push Minnesota up 1-0 in the series - took over action with an 18-point third quarter and managed to show some emotion to one of the game's all-time greats, who took it in stride:
After the game, Edwards was asked about the exchange:
“I think everybody here knows that’s my favorite player of all time. That was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life, for sure," he said.
Durant was also asked about the moment in his post-game press conference:
“Yeah, it’s just basketball - not even playoffs, it’s just hoop. You get hot, you make shots, you make tough shots, you’re gonna feel excited about yourself. So it’s on me to keep coming back to show him - or whoever is defending - a tough look," he said. "He got it going, made some tough ones, just got to live with it and be better next game."
The Suns know Edwards - who struggled against them during the regular season - can only be slowed down, not fully stopped:
"He's a great player," said Frank Vogel after the loss. "He's a great player. You do the best you can to slow him down without being exposed on the back-side all night - but there's things we can do better, we showed that throughout the regular season. We didn't do well enough tonight and we'll make those adjustments and get ready for Game 2."