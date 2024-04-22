Timberwolves Star Named Biggest NBA Winner After Defeating Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns know exactly what Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards can do.
Edwards was mostly held at bay for their three regular season matchups - all of which were won by Phoenix - though Game 1 of the first round series between the Wolves-Suns proved to be a different story.
Minnesota drew first blood and went up 1-0 against Phoenix after Edwards propelled the Timberwolves to a 120-95 win over the Suns.
Edwards was named one of the weekend's biggest winners by Bleacher Report:
"The 22-year-old went off for 33 points on 14-of-24 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds, handed out six assists and got two steals. And after a big bucket that put his team up 16 late in the third quarter, Edwards seemed fully aware of the gravity of the moment," wrote Andy Bailey.
"This is his opportunity to beat a legend and embarrass a proud franchise that spent the last 18 months gutting the entire roster and unloading most of its future picks to assemble an ultra-expensive superteam.
"And if Game 1 was any indication, Edwards is ready to rise to the occasion."
After being defeated in all three previous matchups by a combined 47 points. it was the Wolves who came out swinging in Game 1 to emerge to their second-largest margin of victory in postseason history.
"Our focus and our urgency was obviously at an all-time high," Wolves center Rudy Gobert said. "I love how we respected the game plan all 48 minutes, from the first to the last. We tried to not let them get a hot start like they did the three other games and just do what we do."
Game 2 is on Tuesday, April 23.