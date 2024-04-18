Bold Predictions for Suns vs Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to partake in one of the more compelling first-round playoff matchups in recent years - which is set to begin on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.
While the metrics, recent history, and roster makeup appear to favor Phoenix going into the series, one simply cannot count Minnesota out of taking the matchup.
Here are three things that could happen in the series that few would be likely to expect:
Multiple Games Go to OT
This would be an unexpected result based off of both precedence and the results of the head-to-head matchups in the regular season.
Ultimately, Minnesota's physicality and ability to slow the game down could keep games tightly contested/relatively lower scoring late in games.
The Suns and Wolves very well could see multiple games that extend past the usual 48-minute window.
There Will be a 50-Point Performance
This seems to be conceivable at the surface just due to the sheer volume of elite bucket-getters in this series, but Minnesota possesses a historically great defense - and Phoenix has had a sneakily quality defense since the turn of 2024.
Ultimately, this does feel like a series where a singular player (Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, perhaps even Bradley Beal) could catch fire and continue in a strong rhythm from tip.
The money should be on Booker out of any of the legitimate options going into the series - Booker hasn't played the best against Minnesota this season, but has the natural ability to get hot in half-court playoff settings.
Suns Attempt 40 Three-Pointers Per Game
Yes, the Suns finished with the sixth-lowest three-point attempts per game across the 82-game season.
Yes, Minnesota's defense opens up more for the Suns' mid-range attack.
But, as we saw in the regular season matchups, many open looks were created by the exploitation of the mid-range by Phoenix's stars - and it set up stout shooters such as Grayson Allen/Eric Gordon with pristine looks.
The high three-point volume also would aid tremendously in Phoenix attempting to defeat Minnesota in the "math game."
Game 1 of Suns-Wolves is set to tip off on Saturday afternoon.