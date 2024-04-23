Suns vs Timberwolves Game 2 Injury Report
Who: Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves
What: NBA Postseason, First Round, Game 2
When: Tuesday, April 23 at 4:30 PM Arizona Time
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
Spread: Wolves -3.5
The Phoenix Suns hope to rebound in major fashion in Game 2 after Minnesota's 120-95 opening victory was their second-largest in postseason history.
Here's injury reports for both sides approaching today:
PHOENIX SUNS
Grayson Allen (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
Damion Lee (meniscus) - OUT
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
Kyle Anderson (hip) - QUESTIONABLE
All eyes are on the status of Allen, who established himself as the top three-point shooter in the NBA this regular season while starting the third-most games for Phoenix in that stretch. Allen played 25 minutes in Game 1 before spraining his ankle.
When meeting with reporters yesterday, Suns coach Frank Vogel told reporters Allen hasn't done much on-court work but has been getting treatment "around the clock". It feels like he'll ultimately be a game-time decision.
If Allen can't go, Royce O'Neale is expected to take his spot in the starting lineup.
Switching to Minnesota, Anderson played just five minutes before exiting with his hip pointer. The Timberwolves have typically relied on the talents of Anderson as a crucial rotation piece coming off of the bench, though Minnesota's second unit performed just fine in his absence.
The Suns hope to level the series 1-1 before heading back to Phoenix while the Wolves hope to claim a 2-0 lead prior to Game 3. According to Land of Basketball, teams who win the first two games of a series advance 92.7% of the time.