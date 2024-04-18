Suns Mailbag: Playoffs, Job Security + More
The Phoenix Suns are entering what is likely the most consequential playoff run since the franchise inception in 1968 - and the bar is quite high for that.
The Suns will put the 49-win regular season behind them in what appears to be a toss-up series with the Minnesota Timberwolves - a team that they have ironically seen twice in the last two weeks.
While it may be fair to assume that next season was more of a reasonable timeline for the Suns to take the next step towards true title contention, the combination of the big three and Mat Ishbia's commitment to winning will lead some fans to still expect a deep run - which they absolutely can make.
What are some of the questions that Suns fans are looking for answers to?
We will explore below.
Q: What can we expect from the Nurkic-Gobert matchup?
The Suns have done an admirable job of trying to neutralize Gobert's effectiveness through plenty of high-screening action and precise motion off-ball - that being said it shouldn't be expected for this series to be Nurkic's finest as a finisher, but he can be very effective elsewhere.
It should be expected that Nurkic at least plays Gobert to a draw on the boards, along with his typical strengths of being a screener and playmaker out of the high-post.
This also could be a series in which Nurkic can leave a mark as a rim protector in a season where he finished fairly well in many defense metrics against an offense that the Suns appear to match fairly well against.
Q: Should coach Vogel look to re-introduce Royce O'Neale into the starting five?
Only if they fall behind by two games at any point in the series.
It is absolutely valid to believe Royce is a better addition to the Suns' defensive infrastructure and plays better offensively next to Kevin Durant, but this is a tailor-made matchup for Grayson to make his mark as a spot-up shooter and tertiary attacker on O, while the defensive prowess he provides is enough against a Minnesota squad that doesn't have the most potent offensive attack.
Vogel would likely need to go back to the drawing board if the beginning of the series doesn't go according to plan, however.
Q: Should the Suns experiment with five-out lineups in the playoffs?
Unquestionably.
While Minnesota is a team that is certainly predicated on height and Nurkic will need to spend a lot of time on the court, a theoretical five-out Suns lineup in short stints could be the Wolves' biggest nightmare against a Suns offensive attack that already has given them ample issues in three previous matchups.
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant attacking small pockets of space with footwork, precision timing, and elite touch. Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, and Bradley Beal on the perimeter ready to either shoot off of kick-outs or attack off the dribble and create a better look.
It could be a scary proposition in small doses, although it could work even better against a team such as the Dallas Mavericks looking ahead further.
Q: Will Frank Vogel get fired if Phoenix exits in the first round?
This is an extremely difficult question to approach - as there are many different outcomes that could ultimately determine Vogel's fate.
One thing we do know is that Ishbia is NOT afraid to make wholesale changes - and his strong desire to win a title might push him to make a decision to relieve Vogel of his duties - even if he did an overall quality job, especially coaching a top-half defense without top-half personnel.
At the end of the day, it may come down to who is available - Tyronn Lue is known to be of extensive interest but he is currently under contract by the Los Angeles Clippers - things could change there as well with the pending status of a playoff run.
Ultimately, Vogel should be making a return for a second season with a bare minimum of pushing Minnesota to seven, unless Lue becomes available.
But an early exit will almost certainly force some soul-searching, a quality replacement on the staff for Kevin Young, and a lengthy discussion with Ishbia about his vision moving forward.
The Suns are set to play Game 1 of the first round on Saturday afternoon.