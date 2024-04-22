Michael Jordan Calls Anthony Edwards 'Special' After Performance vs Suns
PHOENIX -- The Minnesota Timberwolves know how dangerous Anthony Edwards is. So too do the Phoenix Suns, who managed to limit Edwards during their 3-0 regular season sweep before "Ant Man" came alive in Saturday's Game 1 win for Minnesota, dropping 33 points to push the Wolves up 1-0 in the series.
According to Stephen A. Smith, even Michael Jordan was impressed.
"I called THE GOAT," said Smith on First Take. "Yo? You seeing this?"
"That brother is special, no question about it" Jordan told Smith.
Full clip:
Suns coach Frank Vogel also reacted to Edwards' performance following Game 1:
"He’s a great player. You know what I mean, he’s a great player. You try to do the best you can to slow him down without being exposed on the backside all night, but there’s things we can do better that we showed throughout the regular season that we didn’t do well enough tonight. We’ll make those adjustments and be ready for Game 2.”
Phoenix now looks to even the score on Tuesday with a better game plan available.
The Suns certainly hope to match Minnesota' energy for all 48 minutes next time out:
"I think we did a good job standing and punching. They came out aggressive, we knew that. We knew they didn’t play their best game; I think I’ve said that over the last few days. This was probably their best game that we’ve seen, Respectfully," said Bradley Beal after the loss.
"So, it’s one game. But they came out [as] the aggressors and they came out like they wanted it a little bit more than us, and they executed their game play well. They made some adjustments the first couple times we played them. Came out with some different junk in the game tonight. This is a feel-out game, you know, so we kinda know what to expect. I’m sure they’ll make their adjustments but we’ll for sure make ours.”