Why Suns Must Retain Royce O'Neale
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are in a precarious position heading into the offseason with impending decisions surrounding what to do with the current coaching staff, the 22nd pick in this year's NBA draft, and the free-agency status of forward Royce O'Neale.
O'Neale was notably acquired by the Suns at the trade deadline in February for a number of minimum contracts and second-round picks.
By acquiring O'Neale, Phoenix also acquired his Bird rights - the ability to re-sign a player at market value, even if the contract exceeds the cap limit.
While the versatile wing had a difficult time on both ends in the playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Suns have no choice but to retain O'Neale.
The Suns letting O'Neale walk would come at the peril of Phoenix being able to retain the so-called "core six" of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, and O'Neale. It would lead to next season's team possessing even less continuity compared to what is currently expected.
The Suns also could only replace O'Neale with minimum contracts - those are spots that are expected to be filled by players that are further down on the depth chart - they are essentially backed into a corner to retain a versatile player.
O'Neale did have a rough postseason, but at the end of the day he can defend multiple positions, shoot the three-ball, and move the ball effectively while avoiding abhorrent turnovers.
It ultimately should be expected that the Suns re-sign O'Neale on a deal that could be in the ball park of a three-year, $39 million deal, but speculation will run rampant until late June - when the legal tampering period commences.
Regardless, O'Neale should remain in a Suns uniform moving forward.