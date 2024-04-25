Three Suns Who Must Step Up
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are bringing a measured sense of belief in the ability to complete a comeback down 2-0 in a series against the Minnesota Timberwolves that has felt like a series that has been controlled by the opposition since the opening minutes of Game 1.
Phoenix has to shoot a higher volume of three-pointers in Friday's home playoff debut. Phoenix has to be able to take punches from Minnesota and rebound from them. The Suns also have to get production from every player in the core rotation.
Here are the three players who are under the most pressure to come out and change the outcome of Game 3:
3. Jusuf Nurkic
The Suns' big man did an admirable job on the glass compared to Game 1 - he grabbed 14 total rebounds, including 6 on the offensive side of the ball.
The improved rebounding was arguably negated by taking 11 shots to reach double-figures, turning the ball over three times, and failing to contain the lane - including Mike Conley.
Nurkic has to be more assertive and can't be afraid to play physical on both ends - his screen setting, rim protecting, and on-ball playmaking can be quite effective when he's undoubtedly locked in.
2. Royce O'Neale
The sharpshooting wing was brought in by Phoenix at the trade deadline for two reasons: 3&D.
O'Neale enjoyed a quality Game 1 performance which included 4 three-point hits, but the same was not the case on Tuesday night.
O'Neale did not manage to take a shot attempt in Game 2 and didn't necessarily have his finest defensive performance as a member of the franchise - but he can without question flip the script tomorrow night.
O'Neale has a prime opportunity to have a game-saving impact, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Grayson Allen's status.
1. Devin Booker
The top spot very well could go to the big three as a collective - Bradley Beal has looked rattled at times in his first playoff action in 3 years, while Kevin Durant has frequently missed shots that are often automatic for him.
But, at the end of the day, Devin Booker is the franchise player.
He is the man who brought Phoenix out of basketball purgatory into consistent relevance.
He is the player who was a driving force behind Chris Paul, Durant, and Beal actively seeking out the Valley as a home.
Now, Booker has a chance to flip the script as much as any individual player in the playoffs at-large.
Suns fans and NBA fans alike know what a vintage Booker performance looks like - he has thankfully delivered many of those over the three previous playoff runs up until this year.
The Wolves have posed the most challenges for him as well - and it's not particulalrly close.
It would still be shocking to see Booker failing to bounce back in Phoenix - regardless of how great Minnesota's defense is.