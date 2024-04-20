NBA Exec: Suns Should Feel 'Very Comfortable' vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of postseason action, and one anonymous NBA executive believes the Suns should approach this series with plenty of confidence.
"First of all, the Suns beat them 3-0 this year. And then you had the most important game of the season for Minnesota (on Sunday), where they could have been one (in the West), and they fall to three. They’re playing at home, with everybody healthy, and they lose to them by 20 (it was 19, as the Suns won 125-106)? That tells you that it’s really hard for (Minnesota) to beat that team," they told The Athletic.
"If you’re really trying to beat a team, and you know what’s at stake, and you are almost helpless against them? That doesn’t land well in your emotional psyche, in your psychological development. So I don’t know, man. I feel like the Suns are playing some great basketball recently. They match up with them extremely well. The Wolves are such a good rim protecting team, and the Suns don’t really rely on that as much. The Suns have to feel very comfortable going into that series."
That executive picked the Suns to win in six games.
It's true that Phoenix has had Minnesota' number this season, winning all three regular season contests by a combined 47 points.
Could things be different? One Wolves assistant coach says the team remained vanilla in their last matchup knowing they'd see Phoenix again. You can read more about that here.
Game 1 of Suns-Wolves will begin at 12:30 PM Arizona time.