Potential Suns Offseason Target Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to battle in what they hope to be another long postseason, though it's never too early to be thinking about potential moves that can improve the squad.
Bleacher Report believes Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter is the team's top trade target heading into next season:
"Friend-of-the-Phoenix-Suns Torrey Craig would appear here if I didn't expect him to decline his $2.9 million player option. So, we'll pivot to other-friend-of-the-Suns-who-plays-for-the-Chicago-Bulls Jevon Carter," wrote Dan Favele.
"Full disclosure: Phoenix has a greater need for wings and versatile bigs. But the former tends to command more value in trades, which the Suns do not have. Their asset stores are dry, and 'Supertax' doesn't begin to describe their financial constraints. (Something I'm not sure has dawned on enough of us: Phoenix is slated to have three of the league's seven highest-paid players next season.)
"Rotation bigs, meanwhile, are easier to grab with minimum deals in free agency. That brings us back to Carter.
"Nassir Little's $6.8 million salary registers as the team's most useful salary-matching tool. The recently extended Grayson Allen has become too important, and Jusuf Nurkić (two years, $37.5 million) is too expensive (and also maybe too important).
"Carter's $6.5 million salary next year fits the second-apron trade parameters. At 6'1", he isn't a conventional point man, but he doesn't monopolize touches and is comfortable dotting primary ball-handlers.
"A crowded guard rotation along with a down shooting season (32.9 percent from deep) derailed Carter's first season in Chicago. The Suns shouldn't be worried. His feisty-as-hell defense persists, and a career 38.3 percent marksman from distance doesn't just fall off without bouncing back."
The Suns have been in search of a ball-handler, even when it comes to their starting five. Phoenix believes Bradley Beal has settled into that role - but what about the bench? Saben Lee and Isaiah Thomas likely aren't the sure-fire answers, especially down the stretch of an 82-game season + postseason play.
Carter would indeed be a cheaper option when it comes to a facilitator and would provide depth/security at point guard, something the Suns haven't seen all season.
Phoenix is already financially restricted moving into next season - so more chips pushed into the middle of the table wouldn't hurt at this point.
If Carter can command the offense, play great defense and hit the occasional three-ball when asked, it feels like a promising acquisition to be made.