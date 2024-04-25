Reasons for Optimism Still Around for Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns clearly have an uphill climb ahead of them going into the pair of games in Phoenix.
It can't be stressed enough that many things aren't on the Suns' side currently - but the hope that a series can be turned around with one game should still be present within Suns fandom.
The first reason for optimism is clear - the presence of the big three.
While none of the members of the star-studded trio have played especially consistent or inspiring basketball through two games, but we must not forget who these players are.
In peak form, the star trio could comprise of the three best players in the series at any given time - they just need to assert themselves, avoid costly turnovers at all cost, and buy into the team defense model that has lead them to overachieve defensively through 82 games.
The second reason is expected regression to the mean from various Minnesota Timberwolves role players.
Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have had various spouts of making game-changing impact and have been fairly efficient from a scoring perspective.
The Suns have a strong chance to rebound if even two of these players revert back to expected production in Game 3.
Lastly, the expected home-court advantage the Suns could/should have this weekend - the vibe has generally felt different inside of Footprint Center this season compared to previous ones - but fan engagement has seemingly taken a turn for the better over the last month of the season.
Hopefully fans still come out and raucously support the most iconic team in the Valley - even with the odds stacked against them.