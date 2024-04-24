Suns Must Refocus Before Season Slips Away
The Phoenix Suns' season is at a crossroads once again for what seems to be the hundredth time in the last six months.
The Suns' 105-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves was once again dictated by a historically great half court defense brought on by Minnesota. Phoenix simply looked out of rhythm and not nearly as poised as should be expected for virtually the entire game - save for maybe six minutes.
Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Rudy Gobert have been true difference makers in the first two games of this series. All have had various levels of influence on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal seemingly being rattled in a situation in which quality looks should be aplenty regardless of opponent.
The simple truth is Phoenix just hasn't had any counters to Minnesota's punches - and are heading back to Phoenix with virtually all of the momentum on the side of Minnesota.
It won't be any easier, however, presuming an extended absence from Grayson Allen.
Despite the pair of disheartening losses and the potential loss of Allen, there are some positives that the team can bring back to a guaranteed set of games at Footprint Center.
First - the re-emergence of Eric Gordon.
Gordon pitched in 15 points, including three 3-point hits after facing much scrutiny from the fan base for his lackluster showings in the last month.
Secondly - the positive performance from Drew Eubanks.
Eubanks didn't do anything groundbreaking, but his servicable screening, rim running, and activity on defense was enough to be an ultimate positive in non-Nurkic minutes. The way Eubanks was utilized in Game 2 could be something moving forward this series.
Lastly, the Suns have two opportunities in front of one of the most rabid crowds in the NBA to put the pressure back on Minnesota - making it a de-facto three-game series.
The old adage of "the series doesn't start until the road team wins" might be in cliche territory, but still holds weight. The Suns still possess three of the best shot-makers of this generation. Frank Vogel has proven to be generally effective when it comes to adjusting - particularly with defensive coverages.
Friday night will be the ultimate tell-tale: the Suns win on Friday and the series is once again alive - fans will have faith somewhat restored. Lose, and the season is simply over - there has never been a team to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a series.
The next two days leading up to the game will be rather tense - and the ultimate tone of the offseason could come down to the results of this weekend, which makes the games in Phoenix all the more tantalizing.