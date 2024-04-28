Suns Understand Boos From Crowd

Inside The Suns

The Phoenix Suns are underperforming - and they can't blame fans for wanting more.

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are currently down 3-0 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the tide needs to turn now more than ever as they look to avoid being swept.

Minnesota held a notable home court advantage during Games 1/2, though the Suns saw a different fate after being serenaded with boos and jeers in their Game 3 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Suns themselves don't blame fans for their reactions.

"They expect so much out of us and they pay their hard-earned money, and they deserve to react how they want to react," said Kevin Durant after Friday's loss. "It's on us as players to use it as fuel, and hopefully it ignites us for the next game."

Devin Booker - who took a very short post-game media availability - had just a few words when asked about the crowd's reaction:

"Rightfully so."

Phoenix themselves knows what's ahead, as the Timberwolves have dominated every matchup to this point. Suns coach Frank Vogel's emptied his bench in all three losses, waving the white flag before the final buzzer sounded.

"We want this really bad, so it is disappointing," Vogel said after Game 3. "It is frustrating. We're all very invested in this and we're all pouring everything we have to bring these fans a team they could be proud of, and we feel like we can still do that but we haven't played well enough in this series."

The Suns have one more opportunity later tonight - Game 4 tips at 6:30 PM Arizona time.

