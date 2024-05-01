Should Suns Consider Reunion With Former PG?
Now that the Phoenix Suns' season is in the rearview mirror - it's time to look at what the franchise can do ahead of the 2024-25 campaign to improve prospects looking forward.
Among the plethora of the moves they could make in an effort to remedy some of the most pressing issues that plagued the team in 23-24, one is perhaps the most intriguing.
How about bringing Chris Paul back?
Paul - who was famously a member of the Golden State Warriors this season - is likely to become a free agent this offseason as the Warriors would be seriously questioned for taking on a large guaranteed salary for next season.
Paul could be a solution for the point guard conundrum - one that head coach Frank Vogel reportedly lobbied for and many fans longed for the front office to address.
Paul could be a low-usage steadying figure in an offense that will presumably be revamped in the near future - and would still be in the vicinity of his family in L.A.
Paul also has a close relationship with Devin Booker - there are several reasons as to why the veteran guard could be drawn back to the Valley.
The ultimate question is whether bridges were burned in his untimely exit via the Bradley Beal trade this summer.
If Paul is willing to take on a vet minimum contract and a bench role to pursue a chance at his first NBA title while playing with past teammates - Phoenix would obviously be the ideal landing spot.
But if Paul has sour feelings over the departure - it almost insantly kills the possibility.
For as hard as Suns fans were on Paul last season, he ultimately could have been the level-headed leader the team needed to push through a grueling playoff series.
Free agency is still approximately two months away - so there is time to dwell on this possibility in the before the ball actually gets rolling.