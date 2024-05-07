Why Suns Shouldn't Consider Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns have a decision to make surrounding the future status of head coach Frank Vogel, the 22nd pick in this year's draft, and perhaps even the status of superstar Kevin Durant.
The question as to whether moving Durant would be beneficial to the future of the franchise has been brought up by both national media and members of the Suns' fan base.
The thinking behind the move is the perception that Durant would be the easiest to move off of going into next season - even if he wouldn't yield as much as Devin Booker would.
While it certainly is intriguing to talk about finding ways to reset the roster just 15 months after acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, it would be the wrong move - no matter what angle the proposition is approached from.
Durant is a top 15 talent to ever play in the NBA - and almost certainly the most talented individual to suit up for Phoenix.
It would be malpractice to move on from Durant for that reason, along with the sheer volume of what Phoenix yielded to get him to begin with.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia invested far too much to give up on a player of Durant's stature after just one full season - it just doesn't make practical sense even with substantial trade offers.
The icing on the cake is the fact that a team such as the Oklahoma City Thunder would logically keep young stars such as Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams off the table - and there is no chance whatsoever that a player such as Josh Giddey would suffice in a hypothetical trade package.
Durant is too great to give up on, Ishbia invested too much into Phoenix's core, and prospective trade destinations would have more leverage in potential conversations.
“No one has done it yet. I believe we will be the first team to do it because if we can maximize him, we can maximize our entire roster," Suns GM James Jones said of Durant.
"We’re a better team, but that’s not an issue. I think Kevin had a phenomenal season this year offensively."
Trading Durant - even looking into the possibility - is the unequivocal wrong move at this juncture.