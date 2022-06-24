2022 NBA Draft: Thunder Trade Up to No. 11, Select Ousmane Dieng

After adding one of the drafts biggest prizes in Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City made a second splash soon after. The Thunder traded up to No. 11 with the New York Knicks, while still keeping pick No. 12.

The Thunder added talented young forward Ousmane Dieng, adding to the treasure chest of prospects and picks. Dieng projects to be a 3-and-D for Oklahoma City and is a very intriguing prospect. He may take some time to develop, but Oklahoma City is the perfect place for patience.

While there are holes to fill depth-wise, the roster seems to be a lot more filled out now. There’s premier talent and potential in both the front court and the back court, and Oklahoma City looks to be on its way back to competition.

The Thunder are set build around the trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren. Oklahoma City is in a unique position, equipped with young role players too in Tre Mann, Lu Dort and Darius Bazley.

The plans for next season aren’t entirely clear, and it could end up being another season of development. But with the additions of Holmgren and Dieng, talent should be translating to wins sooner rather than later.

