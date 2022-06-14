Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren is Perfect Piece to Oklahoma City’s Puzzle

With the consensus leaning towards Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. being first off the board to the Orlando Magic, all signs point to Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren being there for Oklahoma City.

And Holmgren, a play-finishing, rim-protecting 7-footer with guard-like attributes, is exactly the piece the Thunder are looking for.

Holmgren, along with last year’s No. 3 selection in Evan Mobley, signals the new age for up-and-coming big men in the NBA. At 7-foot tall, there’s few things on the court he can’t do.

He’s a prolific play-finisher, able to finish nearly anything around the rim with either hand. He can stretch the floor (a 40 percent 3-point shooter with the Zags), pass and handle the ball. He run sets interchangeably and has shown some upside playmaking, especially for a 7-footer.

James Snook / USA TODAY Sports

Potentially most importantly, he’s one of the best shot blockers and trackers we’ve seen in modern hoops.

Likely the most similar prospect to Rudy Gobert we’ve seen yet, Holmgren tracks and attacks the ball defensively with ease. His length allows him to take up passing lanes and fend off multiple players at once, on occasion.

Eventually, he’ll likely be able to defend on the perimeter and keep himself on the court in crunch time.

Holmgren is a lengthy, albeit oddly crafted puzzle piece. But just the one the Thunder are looking for.

With no true center on the roster, it’s clear OKC has been holding out on one with promise. One that’s able to show versatility on both ends. And Holmgren fits that bill.

James Snook / USA TODAY Sports

Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren can function as a close-to-elite pick and roll partner. He can flash and finish at the rim, kick out and more. Or he can pop, and show off his shooting stroke that only likely to improve with a higher and higher release form.

Alongside sophomore and former NBL guard Josh Giddey, Holmgren can sit back and let the Wizard of Aus work his magic, slinging crosscourt ropes and perfectly placed lobs at the apex of Holmgren’s 7-foot-6 wingspan.

And if those two prospects alone aren’t enough for you, Holmgren has shown upside outside of being a play-finisher.

At times, Holmgren has flashed elite dribble moves, shot creation and operating skills. Alongside a true five, he’ll eventually function well as a pick-and-roll operation, using his length to lob to perfect rolls to the basket, all while being fast enough to attack and tall enough to rise over defenders. Similarly to Cleveland’s Mobley.

Of course, other prospects fit well. Giddey and SGA can create similar opportunities for Smith Jr. And Paolo Banchero might be so good it doesn’t matter.

But only one piece completes OKC’s puzzle.

