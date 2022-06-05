Skip to main content

Chet Holmgren is the 2022 NBA Draft’s Top Prize

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren should be the most coveted prospect of 2022.

In an upcoming draft that has been marketed as one without a true No. 1 pick, I’m here to tell you there is.

Chet Holmgren is, for all intents and purposes, the 2022 NBA Draft’s top prize.

Standing at 7-foot, Holmgren dominated in his lone college season with Gonzaga. Using his combination of size, instincts and skill, he posted a line of 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 60 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three.

Holmgren, wildly, wasn’t the centerpiece of Gonzaga’s offense. Despite being a near three-level score packed inside a 7-footer, the offense was largely ran through junior big man Drew Timme, and a legion of experienced guards.

Holmgren of course benefitted from Gonzaga’s loaded roster, but still managed to shine through himself.

He was arguably one of college basketball’s greatest ever transition scorers, running the court with ease and functioning especially well as a trailer option. Holmgren is one of the most capable passers, handlers and playmakers ever seen packed into a 7-foot frame.

But we haven’t even gotten to his most valuable skill yet.

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Holmgren dominated as an interior defender. In just 26.9 minutes per game, he posted 3.7 blocks, sending and smothering near anything that came close to him.

Similarly to Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Holmgren is an expert in tracking shots, and there’s game-planning to be built around it.

To sum it up, Holmgren is impactful. On off shooting nights, he’s sliding around on defense, disrupting lanes with his length and creating shots with well-placed passes.

On good shooting nights, he looks like a bonafide superstar.

Of course there are questions surrounding Holmgren’s jump to the pros: will his frame hold up? Were his stats at Gonzaga elevated due to lack of true competition? Will he be a true five?

None of which overshadow his historically impressive season with the Zags. Or the fact he’ll enter the NBA as one of the most intriguing prospects in recent memory.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are each great in their own right, but don’t rival Holmgren at his best.

And that’s why Holmgren is the top prize.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Tari Eason
Draft Coverage

Tari Eason's Defensive Skill Set Provides Strong Upside in First Round

By Chris Becker2 hours ago
Dominick Barlow
Draft Coverage

Hidden Gems: Dominick Barlow Carries Alluring Potential Late in Draft

By Ben Creider6 hours ago
Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Duke’s Mark Williams

By Nick Crain9 hours ago
Sam Presti
Draft Coverage

Jean Montero Provides High Risk, High Reward at Pick 30

By Chris BeckerJun 4, 2022
NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, Draft, Lottery, Adam Silver
Draft Coverage

Thunder Possess Psychological High Ground in Pre-Draft Rumors

By Ben CreiderJun 4, 2022
Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis

By Nick CrainJun 4, 2022
Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft: Jaden Hardy Has Star Potential

By Ross LovelaceJun 3, 2022
Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Baylor's Jeremy Sochan to Reportedly Workout with Thunder

By Derek ParkerJun 3, 2022