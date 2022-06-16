Chet Holmgren’s Camp Reportedly Targeting Oklahoma City as Draft Destination

With NBA Draft rumors swirling about, there’s one in particular that might interest Thunder fans.

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, who is projected to be one of the top selections in this year’s draft, could prefer to be selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder on draft night.

In Ryen Russillo’s Thursday podcast, he mentioned that he’s heard Holmgren and his camp prefer Oklahoma City as their destination.

“Well, there’s also something that backs it up to his agent Bill Duffy — very powerful agent, doing this a long time — I’ve been told this is where Duffy and Chet want to go.” Russillo said. “They want to go to Oklahoma City because you just mentioned that the players that they’ve been playing in the frontcourt and you start thinking about that second contract and the opportunities and he has way more freedom because of the roster in front of him than maybe he would in Orlando… That’s the preference that I’ve heard and it makes a lot of sense from a basketball standpoint.”

Matt Babcock, of Basketball News, had further information that could prove Holmgren’s preferred destination is OKC.

“I also heard Chet Holmgren has not provided his medical information to teams (at least most of them), and did not do the NBA's heart screening.” Babcock wrote. “That could suggest that his agents are trying to manipulate the draft and direct him to a specific spot.”

Crossing wires, the two reports could certainly align to create a very real scenario of Holmgren having a major preference in location.

Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks for the Zags in his lone college season.

The NBA Draft is just one week away, on Thursday, June 23.

