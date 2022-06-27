Holmgren, Williams add Much Needed Depth to Thunder's Paint Presence

Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams add nearly 14 feet of height to the Thunder roster, adding needed depth to the center and power forward positions.

There was one glaring issue with Oklahoma City in 2022, roster-wise, size down in the paint.

Last season, the Thunder were playing with a load of power forwards at the center position. Now, as the draft is in the rearview mirror, Summer League is approaching and the NBA season is on the horizon. Inching closer, the Thunder have newfound depth inside.

The Thunder drafted big men with two of the four picks they had in the Draft, including 7-footer Chet Holmgren and 6-foot-10 Jaylin Williams.

Williams is also aided by his 240-pound frame, while Holmgren is a more slender 195-pounds. However, despite the obvious size differences, the two provide the same amount of help to the interior-depleted Thunder.

Holmgren has dealt with criticism of his weight his entire college and pre-draft career. However, he’s proved the doubters wrong thus far with his ability to play bigger than he is. His height and wingspan help that ability.

The two are added to the group of Mike Muscala, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Isiah Roby. The trio provided as much help as possible, but were often too small to keep bigger centers at bay for the entirety of games. Both Roby and Robinson-Earl were in the midst of breakout seasons prior to being injured.

With the additions of Holmgren and Williams, the Thunder’s paint presence gets a massive boost. Not only does it alleviate the pressure on last year’s group, but it also adds even more rebounding to an OKC roster that was one of the better rebounding teams in the NBA a year ago without a true center.

The Thunder added two players who both nearly averaged double-digits in rebounds. Holmgren averaged 9.9 and Williams 9.8 per game. They both averaged double-digit points, Holmgren 14.1 and Williams just under 11. Holmgren can be injected into the starting lineup immediately and provide immediate relief to the interior for OKC. While Williams, the No. 34 pick, has the chance to develop behind some of the other depth and grow into an ability to be a key role player in a thin position group.

With Robinson-Earl entering his second season in the league and Roby continuing his development, the addition of Holmgren and Williams add immediate help to the Thunder’s interior presence. The Thunder have true size added to the team and depth at a position that is needed to compete with the best teams in the NBA.

