How to Watch NBA Draft Lottery

On Tuesday night, the future of several franchises could be impacted during the draft lottery.

It's one of the biggest night in the NBA calendar year, with the draft lottery set to take place. For several franchises across the league, this event will directly impact their ability to land a franchise-altering talent.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to have two lottery picks, owning their own selection as well as the LA Clippers' from the Paul George trade.

While the odds say Oklahoma City will most likely land picks No. 6 and No. 12, anything could happen. With flattened lottery odds, it's not uncommon for teams to rise or fall significantly on lottery night.

Once Tuesday night's event comes to a close, we will know where each of the selections in the 2022 NBA Draft will fall.

For the Thunder, this is a huge night for the future of the franchise. If for the second-straight year they don't land a top five pick, the rebuild could take even longer. On the flip side, if they're able to land one or even two picks in the top of the order, they could be on the path to contention much quicker.

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place in on Tuesday, May 17, 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. As the order is revealed from No. 14 all the way down to No. 1, the future of many franchises will be impacted.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.