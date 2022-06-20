LISTEN: Thunder's 2022 NBA Draft Primer

Who should we expect the Thunder to draft this week and how could this change the direction of the franchise? We discuss that and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast.

On this episode of the The Uncontested Podcast, the team give their gut feelings heading into Thursday's NBA Draft, including the Thunder being active in trade discussions. Would the franchise be better off with Chet Holmgren or Jaden Ivey?

They then discuss what crazy, yet realistic scenarios would leave them most surprised on draft night. Presti trading Pick 2? Presti trading up for Pick 4? Presti selecting both Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe?



Finally, the group goes league-wide for a game of True or False including: are the Magic locked in on Jabari? Will the Kings trade No. 4? Is Portland looking to move No 7?

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

SUBSCRIBE to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. FOLLOW @The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter!

@The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter! LEAVE A REVIEW on Apple Podcasts if you enjoyed the episode.

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.