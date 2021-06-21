Sports Illustrated home
Mock Draft: Thunder Land Forward of Future

The NBA Draft Lottery takes place Tuesday, at which point the Thunder will have a good idea at the types of players they could land.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a huge night on Tuesday as they finally find out where their picks in the 2021 NBA Draft will land. With a need to select another franchise cornerstone, the 2021 NBA Draft will truly determine how quickly the Thunder can once again become a contender. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently released his latest mock draft, which has the Thunder selecting perhaps the best forward in the draft.

We won't know where the Oklahoma City's picks will fall until Tuesday, but we do know that they have a really good shot at landing a top-five pick. In fact, the Thunder could end up with one, two or zero top-five picks depending on what happens in Tuesday's draft lottery.

The top five prospects in the class seem already be set, but from there, things could get interesting.

Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Wasserman's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

TeamPlayerSchool

1. MIN

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. HOU

Evan Mobley

USC

3. DET

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

4. ORL

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

5. OKC

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

6. CLE

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

7. TOR

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

8. ORL

Jalen Johnson

Duke

9. SAC

Franz Wagner

Michigan

10. NOP

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

11. CHA

Moses Moody

Arkansas

12. SAS

Josh Giddey

International

13. IND

James Bouknight

UConn

14. GSW

Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

Again, the results of the NBA Draft Lottery will have huge implications on the future of the franchise. For now, all we know is that OKC has a great chance at landing a future superstar.

