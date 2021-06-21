Mock Draft: Thunder Land Forward of Future

The NBA Draft Lottery takes place Tuesday, at which point the Thunder will have a good idea at the types of players they could land.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a huge night on Tuesday as they finally find out where their picks in the 2021 NBA Draft will land. With a need to select another franchise cornerstone, the 2021 NBA Draft will truly determine how quickly the Thunder can once again become a contender. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently released his latest mock draft, which has the Thunder selecting perhaps the best forward in the draft.

We won't know where the Oklahoma City's picks will fall until Tuesday, but we do know that they have a really good shot at landing a top-five pick. In fact, the Thunder could end up with one, two or zero top-five picks depending on what happens in Tuesday's draft lottery.

The top five prospects in the class seem already be set, but from there, things could get interesting.

Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Wasserman's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

Team Player School 1. MIN Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2. HOU Evan Mobley USC 3. DET Jalen Green G League Ignite 4. ORL Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 5. OKC Jonathan Kuminga G League Ignite 6. CLE Scottie Barnes Florida State 7. TOR Keon Johnson Tennessee 8. ORL Jalen Johnson Duke 9. SAC Franz Wagner Michigan 10. NOP Davion Mitchell Baylor 11. CHA Moses Moody Arkansas 12. SAS Josh Giddey International 13. IND James Bouknight UConn 14. GSW Corey Kispert Gonzaga

Again, the results of the NBA Draft Lottery will have huge implications on the future of the franchise. For now, all we know is that OKC has a great chance at landing a future superstar.