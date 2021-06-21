Mock Draft: Thunder Land Forward of Future
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a huge night on Tuesday as they finally find out where their picks in the 2021 NBA Draft will land. With a need to select another franchise cornerstone, the 2021 NBA Draft will truly determine how quickly the Thunder can once again become a contender. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently released his latest mock draft, which has the Thunder selecting perhaps the best forward in the draft.
We won't know where the Oklahoma City's picks will fall until Tuesday, but we do know that they have a really good shot at landing a top-five pick. In fact, the Thunder could end up with one, two or zero top-five picks depending on what happens in Tuesday's draft lottery.
The top five prospects in the class seem already be set, but from there, things could get interesting.
Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Wasserman's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.
READ MORE:
SI Thunder NBA Draft Big Board 1.0
Thunder Draft: Options at No. 16/18 Overall
Thunder Draft: Top prospects outside the top five
|Team
|Player
|School
1. MIN
Cade Cunningham
Oklahoma State
2. HOU
Evan Mobley
USC
3. DET
Jalen Green
G League Ignite
4. ORL
Jalen Suggs
Gonzaga
5. OKC
Jonathan Kuminga
G League Ignite
6. CLE
Scottie Barnes
Florida State
7. TOR
Keon Johnson
Tennessee
8. ORL
Jalen Johnson
Duke
9. SAC
Franz Wagner
Michigan
10. NOP
Davion Mitchell
Baylor
11. CHA
Moses Moody
Arkansas
12. SAS
Josh Giddey
International
13. IND
James Bouknight
UConn
14. GSW
Corey Kispert
Gonzaga
Again, the results of the NBA Draft Lottery will have huge implications on the future of the franchise. For now, all we know is that OKC has a great chance at landing a future superstar.