NBA Draft Board: Duke’s Paolo Banchero

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 15 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two selections in the lottery. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Paolo Banchero who most recently played at Duke.

Profile: 

After one season at Duke, Banchero showed why he was one of the most highly rated prospects in his class. With a unique combination of size and explosiveness, the 6-foot-11 forward could be the perfect NBA forward.

Strengths: 

Few prospects exist that are built the way Banchero is. Although he is nearly seven feet tall and weighs 250 pounds, he’s got the athleticism and tools to play on the perimeter.

Depending on which team takes him, Banchero could play multiple positions. He’s got a solid 3-point shot but also has the size to play center in small ball lineups.

Weaknesses:

The defensive side of the ball is a weak spot for Banchero, but he has the tools to be much improved. To this point, it’s been making the wrong reads situationally on defense and not putting forth enough effort.

With his size and physicality, Banchero could effectively guard centers and perimeter players at the next level. In the right system, he could develop into a legitimate two-way player.

