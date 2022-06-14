NBA Draft Board: Iowa’s Keegan Murray

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 15 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two selections in the lottery. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Keegan Murray who most recently played at Iowa.

Profile:

Although he’s older than some of his lottery projected peers, 21-year-old Murray has real upside. He may not be the flashy, highlight reel type of player but he makes winning plays and has great size at 6-foot-8.

Strengths:

One of the better defensive prospects in this class, Murray has the versatility to guard multiple positions. He’ll be 22 as a rookie, but on the flip side is extremely smart and processes the game at a high level.

Whether it’s as a small ball center or a 3-and-D wing, Murray fits on nearly any team. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to impact the game, which is extremely valuable in the modern NBA.

Weaknesses:

Murray is a streaky shooter. Similar to some of his peers in this class that played multiple college seasons, the efficiency from deep was variable from one year to the next.

While it’s not his fault, the main downfall of Murray is his age. With some of the top prospects in this class being barely 19, teams could prioritize youth in the draft.

