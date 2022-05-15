NBA Draft Combine Set to Take Place This Week

This talented class of prospects is set to showcase their skills during the combine this week.

The 2022 NBA Draft is just over a month away. As every team across the league looks to improve their roster, this will be a key event of the offseason. This is especially true for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have two lottery picks.

While there’s a ton of tape on nearly every prospect in the upcoming class, teams will get several chances to see these guys up close leading up to the draft. The first of these opportunities will be this week in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022. This event is scheduled for May 18-20 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

A talented group of 76 prospects has accepted invitations to the event.

Additionally, a separate group of players will be competing at the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 16-17 at Wintrust Arena. Some of the top performers from that group will also be invited to participate in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022.

Prospects will have interviews with teams across the league and compete in five-on-five games. There will also be shooting, strength and agility drills to show off the skills of these prospects.

Coverage of the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022 begins Thursday, May 19 on ESPNews from 3-5 PM ET and transitions to ESPN2 from 5-7 PM ET. The coverage will continue on Friday, May 20 from 1-2 PM ET on ESPN2 and 2-5 PM ET on ESPNews.

The Thunder will be focused on this event as they look to find their next franchise cornerstone.

The NBA Draft Lottery will also take place this week on Tuesday night.

