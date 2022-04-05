NBA Draft Guide 2022: The Top Ten

C | 7-0 | 195 lbs | 19-years-old

-Per Game: 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 3.7 blocks, 0.8 steals, 60% FG, 39% 3P (3.3 attempts)

-Per 40: 21.0 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 5.4 blocks, 1.2 steals

A lanky seven-footer with innate handle and feel for the game, Holmgren’s potential as a shot-blocking, extendable big man at the next level is worth the top pick alone. He’s extremely comfortable in areas other big men struggle. Can score at all three levels, whether it be lob-catching, 3-point shooting and anything in between, he has plenty of fluidity on the offensive end.

Strengths: Holmgren’s feel for the game at his size can’t be understated. One of the few larger prospects with a tight handle, great vision, etc. The shot looks great and he has the numbers to back it up. Regardless of varying worries, he’ll project to at least be a stretch shooter in the pros. Reportedly very competitive.

Weaknesses: Not completely polished in some areas for a true five. His thinner frame isn’t necessarily a worry, but is somewhat limiting at the next level. Holmgren’s fine around the rim, but could struggle with more physical defenders for the foreseeable future. He’ll likely function as a stretch four early in his career.