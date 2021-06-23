Sports Illustrated home
NBA Draft Lottery 2021: Live Updates

SI Thunder will be posting live updates along with the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery as 14 teams hope they land the coveted top-pick.
The long-awaited 2021 NBA Draft Lottery is here.

Fourteen NBA teams will be waiting with bated breath to see if they’ve won the coveted top prize, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, or consolation prizes in the form of a historically solid top five.

Here are the live results for the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery:

Results will update along with the Lottery Results.

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers 

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors

8. Orlando Magic 

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

